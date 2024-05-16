Atlanta Public Schools cheating trial: Convicted educators implore court for mercy

Six former educators who were involved in the longest and most expensive case in Georgia history are asking for justice tempered with mercy.

The defendants were convicted, but they filed an appeal and have not yet begun serving their RICO sentences.

They are out on bond, appealing their cases and hope now that the judge and DA will show compassion.

"Sharon Davis Williams and Mr. Pitts were at the very top of this scandal. Everybody at APS knew that cheating was going on," retired Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter exclaimed.

The judge became known for his passionate tirades during the Atlanta cheating scandal trial, which lasted 9 months.

As of Thursday, six of those educators' cases are still not resolved.

The NAACP, clergy and community advocates are asking Judge Baxter and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to finally end this case with no prison time.

"Judge Baxter, we are asking for justice tempered with mercy. If you have found these teachers guilty, and they have, use the same teachers to go back into some of these schools as volunteers to teach those who are victims of learning loss," Community Activist Derrick Boazman cried out.

These community leaders say the defendants are mothers, parents, and individuals who lost their homes, teaching certificates, pensions, and abilities to work in their chosen field.

Furthermore, one of the remaining defendants is battling stage 4 cancer.

The activists say this case needs an innovative end.

"It's been 11 years; this is costing taxpayers millions of dollars to resolve this case. Please ensure there is some resolution where these teachers do not have to go to prison," clergyman James Woodall said.

Former teacher Shani Robinson and former testing coordinator Theresia Copeland stood silently during the Thursday morning news conference as their public defenders prepared for a hearing next week.

"This is a case that has divided the city. At what point do we rise above this and end it?" NAACP First Vice President Dontaye Carter asked.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, before Judge Baxter.