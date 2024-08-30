Strong storms, lightning possibly to blame for Cartersville church fire

Strong storms wreaked havoc in Cartersville late Thursday night. Trees were blown over and there were several fires, including one at a church.

"The whole roof you see right there is now on the floor. All through the sanctuary, all through the hallway," said Pastor Jeff Baer of Cornerstone Worship Center.

Firefighters got the call shortly after 10 p.m. about a structure fire on Old Mill Road.

"When we arrived, we had heavy fire showing in the roof area," said Fire Chief Hagen Champion.

The official cause is under investigation, but pastor Jeff Baer is certain the building was struck by lightning.

"It got hit by lightning, so it was burning in the attic," said Pastor Baer.

Pastor Baer says he's had non-stop calls and messages from people and other churches offering to help.

"I just had another message, a church calling saying they want to make a donation. I don't know some of these people, we just got good folks in this country and in this town. It makes my heart go pitter pat on the good side," said Pastor Baer.

The church has been here since 1985. Pastor Baer and his wife bought it 20 years ago, along with the child care center, Class Act Childcare.

"We have about 70 children here. We have a Georgia Pre-K class. It's family oriented, family run. My daughter works here. My son helps with the books and advertising, and I got a grandkid who teaches here," said Pastor Baer.

The church service is on Sunday.

"We have an 11 o'clock. Well we had. We're going to postpone this weekend. But we'll be back some place next Sunday, and we'll meet again," said Pastor Baer.

Pastor Baer says there's no doubt they'll rebuild.

A Gofundme has been set up for anyone who wants to make a donation to the church,