Residents react to shooting death of 16-year-old boy who police say was shot by 14-year-old

Police have charged a 14-year-old old with murder in DeKalb County. They say he shot and killed a 16-year-old Wednesday night when a group of teens got into an argument at a Stonecrest apartment complex.

"My heart is broken, it's torn, and I am pissed," resident Barbara Williams revealed.

She and other neighbors reacted to the murder of 16-year-old Jaylan Rodgers, who was a student at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School.

Neighbors say the teen lived in the complex with his mother, but she had recently moved out.

Williams said she came home to an active scene at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

"It was full of police. Lights everywhere. This whole place was blocked off," Williams commented.

"They were saying somebody got shot. I was like lord have mercy," the grandmother recalled.

Another neighbor who didn't want to be identified says the apartment in question at The Quarry Apartments is vacant and she was concerned that something bad could happen.

"I reported it several times. Multiple kids in there unattended going in there, unknown to anyone. I thought someone would get raped or shot," the woman feared.

DeKalb County school officials say a crisis management team talked with students on the King High School campus about the unexpected loss.

Back at the complex, police are tight-lipped about the investigation, but they did make a quick arrest.

"A group of juveniles were involved in a verbal dispute, prior to the shooting. Interviews were conducted with all parties and from those findings the 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder," DeKalb County Police Captain Matt Ferreira.

Police are not releasing the 14-year-old suspect's name.