Stone Mountain Park remains open despite attractions being closed

Hikers and joggers are few and far between on this sunny and clear day at Stone Mountain Park, but that may not be the case this weekend and next weekend as families seek alternatives for exercise and spring break activities.

“The crowds have diminished somewhat since the news came out about the governor's order. The only areas of the park that are open are the nature trails and the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain. The children's playground is closed and all of the amusements are closed, but people seem to be following the directions for social distancing,” said John Bankhead, spokesman for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.

Bankhead told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner Stone Mountain Park police will keep an eye on the crowds.

“We have beefed up our police patrols to make sure large crowds are asked to disperse,” said Bankhead.” You have to take into consideration families that have been living together. That might not be as critical, but if you do see groups of people that are closer than 6 feet, a police officer is going to ask them to disperse. So far, everybody's been cooperating, and we hope that will continue,” said Bankhead.

Bankhead said bathrooms are frequently disinfected, but benches and the handrail hikers rely on to get up the steep part of the mountain is a different issue.

“You’ve got to use common sense here. I would avoid touching anything really and keep your six-foot distance and keep hand sanitizer on you. If you do, that everything should be OK,” said Bankhead.

