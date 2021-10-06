Stolen box turtles safely returned to Johns Creek nature preserve

article

Police have successfully recovered five turtles stolen from a Johns Creek nature preserve in September.

The turtles were taken from the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve on Sunday, Sept. 19. Officials say three teenagers were caught on camera breaking into the turtles' enclosure.

According to Lizen Hayes, the preserve's executive director, the teens were seen walking about the nature preserve earlier in the day.

She said the video surveillance then shows the three teenagers putting the five turtles into a bucket and walking away.

Tuesday night, the preserve shared a new photo of workers holding the returned reptiles.

"A big thank you to Detective Bucki and the Johns Creek Police Department and the community for your calls of concern and help getting our Animal Ambassadors home," the preserve wrote on Facebook.

According to John's Creek Police, the three teens caught on video are around 16 to 17 years old. They face charges of felony theft by taking and misdemeanor trespassing.

There is no word on if the teens have been identified and arrested yet.

