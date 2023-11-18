Fourth escaped Bibb County inmate captured near Stockbridge

article

Officials have finally tracked down the fourth and final inmate who escaped from the Bibb County Jail last month.

Multiple agencies teamed up for the capture of 52-year-old Joey Fournier of Macon. He was found near Stockbridge just before noon and is expected to be taken back to the jail.

Fournier, who was being held for murder, is one of four inmates who fled from the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon during the early morning hours of Oct. 16. Officials believe the group escaped through a damaged day room window and a cut fence near the oldest part of the facility. It was believed they fled in a Blue Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area before the escape.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ John Barnwell, Joey Fournier, Marc Anderson, Chavis Stokes

Related Stories:

Prior to his re-arrest, 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was found in an Augusta home with a large amount of suspected drugs. Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was discovered at an apartment complex in Buckhead on Nov. 3. Chavis Stokes, 29, was apprehended in Montezuma on Oct. 26.

Officials said there is more information to be released on Fournier's arrest.