Two women arrested for helping escaped Bibb County inmate

Two women are under arrest for helping one of the four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Jail last month.

Officials say 30-year-old Jacorshia Smith and 30-year-old Janecia Green helped 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell hide from authorities before he was finally captured in Augusta over the weekend.

Smith and Green were arrested on Tuesday at 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Campbell Avenue in Macon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jacorshia Smith (Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Smith was taken to the Bibb County Jail where she faces an aiding and abetting state charge with additional federal charges pending. She is being held without bond.

Green was taken to the Butts County Jail where she faces both a state and federal aiding and abetting charge. She is also being held without bond.

John Barnwell

Barnwell was found in a home on Alpine Drive in Augusta on Sunday with large amounts of suspected meth, fentanyl, heroine, marijuana and cocaine. At the time, FBI Atlanta hadn't had a chance to test the substances in a lab.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Marc Anderson (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to Barnwell's capture, 25-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson was discovered at an apartment complex in Buckhead on Nov. 3. Chavis Stokes, 29, was apprehended in Montezuma on Oct. 26.

Officials are still searching for 52-year-old Joey Fournier. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and 140 pounds. He was incarcerated for murder.

Joey Fournier

Anyone with information on his possible location(s) should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.

Who are the four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Jail?

Four inmates fled from the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon during the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

Officials believe the group escaped through a damaged day room window and a cut fence near the oldest part of the facility.

It was believed they fled in a Blue Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area before the escape.

John Barnwell, Joey Fournier, Marc Anderson, Chavis Stokes

The inmates are: