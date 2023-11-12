Third of 4 escaped Georgia inmates captured in Augusta

article

The third of four inmates who escaped from a jail in Central Georgia last month was arrested Sunday morning in Augusta, according to FBI Atlanta.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was found in a home on Alpine Drive in Augusta with large amounts of suspected meth, fentanyl, heroine, marijuana and cocaine. FBI Atlanta says they have yet to test the substances in a lab.

Barnwell, who was being held for the U.S. Marshals, is one of four inmates who fled from the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon during the early morning hours of Oct. 16. Officials believe the group escaped through a damaged day room window and a cut fence near the oldest part of the facility. It was believed they fled in a Blue Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area before the escape.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Marc Anderson (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to Barnwell's capture, 25-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson was discovered at an apartment complex in Buckhead on Nov. 3. Chavis Stokes, 29, was apprehended in Montezuma on Oct. 26.

Joey Fournier

Joey Fournier, 52, is the last inmate still on the run. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 140 pounds. He was incarcerated for murder.

Anyone with information on his possible location(s) should call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the USMS at 1-877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or USMS Tips App.