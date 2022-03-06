Steel plates aim to deter drivers from burning rubber at rainbow crosswalk intersection

City of Atlanta installed steel plates in hopes of stopping people from burning rubber and defacing an Atlanta intersection for a third time in about two weeks.

The intersection of Piedmont Road and 10th Street in Midtown, the site of the iconic rainbow crosswalks, now has several steel plates.

The intersection was the location of several reports of "street racing." The next day, city employees were cleaning skid marks off the crosswalks.

The art was defaced again about one week later. Again, Atlanta workers washed off the burnt rubber.

Police said investigators identified suspects and cars seen in video, which was taken in the intersection. The video shows drivers making donuts.

No arrests have been made.

When were Atlanta's rainbow crosswalks painted?

One of the most recognizable streets in the city was defaced by apparent skid marks. Cell phone video shows street racers burning rubber with covered license plates in the intersection.

The crosswalks were introduced as symbol of unity during Atlanta Pride Week in 2015.

Then-Mayor Kasim Reed decided to make the crosswalks a permanent fixture to the area in 2017.

Artist Robert Sepulveda Jr. spent more than a year planning the crosswalks.

How is Georgia combating street racing?

Lawmakers passed a bill in 2021 pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp to crack down on street racing.

The governor is gearing up for a reelection run in 2022 and has touted efforts to fight crime in Atlanta, saying it has a "serious crime problem."

In May 2021, Kemp granted $5 million to the Georgia Department of Public Safety to fight street racing.

