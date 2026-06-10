Stabbing victim walks to Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station for help
ATLANTA - A male was stabbed near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station on Wednesday, according to MARTA police.
What we know:
MARTA police said the victim suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. The victim then walked to the MARTA station for help.
Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing have not been released. No information about a possible suspect or possible arrests was immediately available.
Dig deeper:
Although it appears this incident was not associated with MARTA, there have been several violent and fatal incidents at or near a MARTA station in recent weeks.
RELATED STORIES
- KIPP Atlanta student shot on MARTA train leaving Georgia Tech program
- Midtown MARTA shooting suspect hit with federal charges after teen injured
- Atlanta City Council addresses recent MARTA attacks
- Midtown MARTA station shooter arrested in Douglasville, police say
- Man hospitalized in 'targeted' shooting at Midtown MARTA station in Atlanta
- Atlanta MARTA probe: Feds demand transit crime data after stabbings
- Slain grandmother Margaret Swan remembered at Sunday vigil
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Atlanta police for additional information about the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.