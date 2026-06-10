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Stabbing victim walks to Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station for help

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Updated June 10, 2026 5:59 AM EDT Published June 10, 2026 5:08 AM EDT
Victim goes to MARTA station after stabbing
Victim goes to MARTA station after stabbing

Victim goes to MARTA station after stabbing

A male victim apparently ran to the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station on Wednesday morning after he was stabbed nearby. This is a developing story. 

The Brief

    • A male was stabbed in the shoulder near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA Station in Atlanta.
    • Police said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.
    • Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

ATLANTA - A male was stabbed near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station on Wednesday, according to MARTA police.

What we know:

MARTA police said the victim suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. The victim then walked to the MARTA station for help.

Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing have not been released. No information about a possible suspect or possible arrests was immediately available.

Dig deeper:

Although it appears this incident was not associated with MARTA, there have been several violent and fatal incidents at or near a MARTA station in recent weeks.

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What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Atlanta police for additional information about the incident. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. This story was updated since original publication to reflect that although MARTA police responded to the incident, it does not appear to have directly involved MARTA at this time, per MARTA police. 

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