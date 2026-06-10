Stabbing victim walks to Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station for help

The Brief A male was stabbed in the shoulder near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA Station in Atlanta. Police said the victim is expected to survive his injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.



A male was stabbed near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station on Wednesday, according to MARTA police.

What we know:

MARTA police said the victim suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. The victim then walked to the MARTA station for help.

Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing have not been released. No information about a possible suspect or possible arrests was immediately available.

Dig deeper:

Although it appears this incident was not associated with MARTA, there have been several violent and fatal incidents at or near a MARTA station in recent weeks.

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What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Atlanta police for additional information about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.