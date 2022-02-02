Spalding County deputy arrested, charged with sending obscene material to teen girl

article

A Spalding County deputy is behind bars and charged with multiple crimes involving a minor, the sheriff's office announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, Deputy Mason Lumpkin was taken into custody on February 1 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators learned Lumpkin sent pictures and Snapchat messages to a 16-year-old girl, the GBI said. Those messages were later seen by a 9-year-old girl.

Lumpkin was terminated from his position and arrested on February 1, Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said.

He later posted bond. However, overnight Lumpkin was arrested a second time for DUI and failing to maintain a lane.

Lumpkin faces charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and electronically distributing obscene materials to a minor.

He is currently being held at the Spalding County Jail.

An investigation continues.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE