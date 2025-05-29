Rain continues in North Georgia, but weekend forecast brings relief

The Brief Metro Atlanta and much of Georgia are experiencing scattered showers and overcast skies, with a Level 1 severe weather risk south of I-85 and the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and hail. Storm chances continue into Friday, when a more organized system is expected to bring heavier rain, thunderstorms, and gusty midday winds before conditions improve by the evening. The weekend will bring clearer skies and milder temperatures, with highs near 80 degrees Saturday and 82 on Sunday, ahead of a humid and warmer start to June.



Overcast skies and scattered showers are making for a gloomy workweek across metro Atlanta and much of Georgia, with moderate to heavy rain across several areas at around noon on Thursday — particularly to the north and east, including Gwinnett County, and between Interstate 20 and I-85 to the south and west of the city.

What we know:

The Southeast currently remains blanketed in cloud cover, with Georgia at the center of the heaviest rainfall. A Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk is in effect for areas south of the I-85 corridor, including metro Atlanta, with the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

While the threat of severe weather is relatively low compared to previous days, rumbling thunder and lightning strikes remain possible through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s throughout the day, with intermittent heavy downpours and localized storms expected until sunset.

Fog is likely to develop overnight and into Friday morning, especially in areas that missed earlier rainfall.

Looking ahead to Friday, a more organized storm system is expected to move through the region, bringing heavier rain, gusty winds, and additional thunderstorm activity around midday. By late Friday afternoon, most of the storm energy should shift southeast of I-85, with lingering showers tapering off into the evening.

What's next:

The weekend promises a welcome change. Saturday morning temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s, with clear skies and a high of around 80 degrees. Sunday will be slightly warmer at 82 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds and only a slight chance of a passing shower in far northern Georgia.

Heading into next week, rising temperatures and high humidity will mark the unofficial start of summer across the state.