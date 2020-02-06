Spalding County commissioner denied bond after SWAT incident

A Spalding County commissioner accused of shooting at deputies as they attempted to serve him an arrest warrant sparking a SWAT standoff will remain in jail for the foreseeable future.

A judge denied bond for Dan Hawbaker.

Wednesday in court, his attorney claimed Hawbaker's actions were triggered by his failing marriage.

DEPUTIES: SPALDING COUNTY COMMISSIONER ARRESTED AFTER SWAT STANDOFF

Detectives were serving an arrest warrant for domestic violence-related charges at Hawbaker's house Tuesday.

The commissioner refused to surrender, so the SWAT team used an armored vehicle to plow through the front door.

Advertisement

Hawbaker faces four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.