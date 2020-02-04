Deputies: Spalding County commissioner arrested after SWAT standoff

A Spalding County commissioner was taken into custody after a brief SWAT standoff with deputies who were trying to serve him a warrant Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies said they were trying to serve a warrant for domestic violence-related charges on 64-year-old Donald Hawbaker at his home located in the 1100 block of Satilla Court when they were met with gunfire.

“As the deputies approached the scene, they were met with gunfire from within the residence. It was our understanding there were only one, there was only one person, Mr. H was the only person inside the residence. Deputies actually also received gunfire a second time. But he was taken into custody without injury,” Major Dwayne Jones, Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area around 5 p.m. and saw the front door and frame completely smashed out. It appeared the SWAT team used an armed vehicle at the scene to force their way through the front door and into the home in an effort to arrest Hawbaker.

Authorities said the warrant was for simple assault stemming from a family violence incident and disorderly conduct. More charges are expected, deputies said, stemming from Hawbaker’s actions Tuesday. He was booked into the Spalding County jail.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident..

Spalding County investigators have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with the case.