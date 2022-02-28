Southeast Atlanta neighborhood shooting leaves one man dead, police say

article

Atlanta police found a man shot dead in southeast Atlanta early Monday morning and investigators are working to find out why.

Police said the found the man at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday at 891 Grange Street after a 911 caller reported the shooting.

The man had at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.

