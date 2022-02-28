Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Atlanta neighborhood shooting leaves one man dead, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police found a man shot dead in southeast Atlanta early Monday morning and investigators are working to find out why. 

Police said the found the man at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday at 891 Grange Street after a 911 caller reported the shooting.

The man had at least one gunshot wound. 

Police said they found a man shot dead at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday at 891 Grange Street after police received a call to find a person shot. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the investigation is still in its early stages. 

