Southeast Atlanta neighborhood shooting leaves one man dead, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police found a man shot dead in southeast Atlanta early Monday morning and investigators are working to find out why.
Police said the found the man at around 2:15 a.m. on Monday at 891 Grange Street after a 911 caller reported the shooting.
The man had at least one gunshot wound.
Police said the investigation is still in its early stages.
