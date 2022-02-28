Person shot dead near airport Super 8 in College Park, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - College Park police are at the scene of a deadly shooting on Old National Highway.
Police confirmed one person died near a Super 8 motel, a few miles southwest of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more as the police investigation continues in the early stages.
Police officers were interviewing people and canvasing the area for evidence at around 6:45 a.m.
