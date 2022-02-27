Child shot at DeKalb County Publix store, police investigate

A child was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store in DeKalb County late Sunday afternoon.

DeKalb County Police received a call around 5:19 p.m. reporting someone had been shot at the Publix located at 3045 Panola Road in Lithonia.

Officials told FOX 5 the child was left attended in the car and a gun was inside.

Investigators believe the child was able to find the gun and then shot themselves.

No word on the child's age or condition.

It remains unclear if authorities have made any arrests in connection to the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

