South Fulton police searching for mom, infant child

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of Tanika Walker and her infant child, Ivy Walker.

According to police, Tanika Walker ran away from a group home located at 2625 Jerome Rd with her infant child, Ivy Walker.  

Tanika Walker (left) and her infant child, Ivy Walker (right).

Police said they are concerned for the child's welfare.

Tanika Walker is described as a black female, 5’02, 175 lbs, dark complexion. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact South Fulton Police.

