South Fulton church continual target of AC thieves

Another metro Atlanta church has become a constant target for thieves stealing its air conditioning unit.

So much so that they are on the verge of being dropped by their insurance company.

"This is where God wants us to be," Leslie Waldrep said.

Leslie and her husband Wayne Waldrep are decades-long members of the First Baptist church of Cliftondale in South Fulton.

"It’s very frustrating to know that they come in over and over and over again," Waldrep said.

After a story they saw on FOX 5 showing thieves stealing AC units from a small church, they say it’s happened to them.

Three times in the last year.

"As you can see, it’s pretty secure, but before it was just a lock in it without the chain, and you can see where they cut it," Wayne Waldrep said.

Wayne says a year ago the thieves cut their way in and made off with the heavy appliances.

"They took one of them and the second one was so big they couldn’t manhandle it. They drug it through the door, but they destroyed all three of them," Wayne Waldrep said.

Thieves came back months later and snatched more AC units in a different area. They hit a third time.

"They hit the bay over here where the three were stolen. They hit it again, and they disconnected the gas out f them. But they must have changed their minds because they didn’t take them," Wayne Waldrep said.

This small church of about 20 older members say they are grateful insurance has covered them each time, but say if they have another big claim they could be dropped.

They know not every church is so lucky.

"Stop doing it. Stop stealing. Stop stealing, especially stop stealing from god," Leslie Waldrep said.