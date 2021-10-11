South Fulton bar's liquor license suspend after drug raid

A South Fulton restaurant has lost its liquor license following a raid last week.

Several people were arrested during a drug raid at the 50 Yard Line Bar and Grill on Old National Highway last Thursday. Police seized drugs, guns, cash, and cars during the operation.

The restaurant's liquor license was suspended the day after law enforcement raided the establishment.

The South Fulton police chief will meet with the city's license and permit staff to determine if there are liquor license violations by the 50 Yard Line Bar and Grill. (FOX 5)

"Shortly after the raid on the 50 Yard Line, I sat down and met with the license of permits unit along with my gangs and narcotics unit and we reviewed all of the circumstances surrounding the investigation," said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

The chief said undercover officers purchased crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and marijuana on four separate occasions.

"Anytime an investigation reaches the magnitude that it did with the 50 Yard Line. We feel that it's appropriate to do this suspension pending a hearing before the elected body," Chief Meadows said.

South Fulton police said undercover officers made several drug purchases at the 50 Yard Line Bar and Grill on Old National Highway before the raid on Oct. 7, 2021. (FOX 5)

Meadows said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed in the case.

"I think it's important for people to understand that that is the business owner's responsibility to maintain a certain culture within their establishment," the chief said.

FOX 5 spoke with a representative for the restaurant by phone. They said they would consult with their attorney before commenting about the raid or the emergency suspension of their liquor license.

The business owner will have an opportunity to appeal the suspension during a hearing before the city council later this month.

