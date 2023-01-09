Police identify, charge suspect in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

article

Nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed in a Snellville car dealership on Centerville Highway on Dec. 9, police have identified and charged a suspect in the case.

On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit charged Wesley Vickers, 23, from Lilburn with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to the death of Courtney Owens, 34, of Snellville.

He was taken into custody by the sheriff's fugitive unit and is now being held in the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Back in December, police released information on the victim, Courtney Owens. They said she was an employee at the Royal Court Motors car dealership where the incident occurred.

A witness told police that the suspect, who officers believe to be Vickers, walked into the business around 2:30 p.m. that day and shot her.

"It's a possibility that the suspect may have been known to the victim and or the business itself," said Corp. Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department at the time.

With the recent arrest, officials have not confirmed this detail. They have not released any information on a potential motive for the shooting.