Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim.

34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon.

Police said Owens was an employee at the Royal Court Motors car dealership.

MASKED MAN WANTED FOR DEADLY SHOOTING AT SNELLVILLE CAR DEALERSHIP

A bystander reported the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. They said someone walked into the business and shot Owens.

Gwinnett County police investigate the death of a woman at a car dealership near the corner of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road on Dec. 9, 2022.

"It's a possibility that the suspect may have been known to the victim and or the business itself," said Corp. Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

It is still too earlier in the investigation to determine if the shooting was targeted or not, according to investigators..

"Only witnesses described was a male with a mask and a firearm," Winderweedle said.

No other injuries were reported. That suspect remains at-large.