Woman fatally shot in Gwinnett County, police say

Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County.

Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court Motors car dealership parking lot near the intersection of Annistown Road and Centerville Highway.

Gwinnett County police investigate the death of a woman at a car dealership near the corner of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road on Dec. 9, 2022. (FOX 5)

Gwinnett County police say around 2:30 p.m. a bystander called 911 to report someone had walked into the business and shot a woman.

Investigators say the gunman was known to the business or someone inside the business. They say it was too earlier in the investigation to determine if the shooting was targeted or not.

No arrests have been made.

No one else was injured.

The name of the woman has not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.