Warnock criticizes Trump administration over SNAP funding pause

The Brief Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock visited a community market in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood, Monday. About 90 percent of the store’s customers rely on the SNAP program. Warnock spoke to reporters about the federal crisis and the pause in SNAP benefits.



Sen. Raphael Warnock is criticizing the Trump administration’s handling of a partial pause in federal food assistance as the government shutdown stretches into another week.

Warnock on SNAP benefits

What they're saying:

During a visit to a community market in Atlanta’s Edgewood neighborhood Monday, Warnock said the delay in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, known as SNAP, is hurting families who depend on the aid.

"SNAP recipients were not in this fight," Warnock told reporters. "They were dragged in this fight by this administration. I want you to think about this. They are literally pitting sick people against hungry people."

Warnock said Georgians trying to renew their health insurance during the shutdown are finding their costs sharply higher.

"What's at stake right now is that we have some 1.2 million Georgians who, are opening up the portal and they're seeing that their health care costs have doubled," he said. "And for some, it is triple and quadruple. That's what this fight was about, and that's what it is about."

Trump to partly fund SNAP

What we know:

The comments came hours before the Trump administration announced it will partially fund SNAP after two judges ruled the food aid program must continue. The move offered some relief, though roughly 1.4 million Georgians rely on the benefits, and many households are still uncertain when their next payment will arrive.

Despite the ruling, Congress remains gridlocked. Democrats are pushing to extend COVID-era price supports for Affordable Care Act plans, while Republicans say they won’t negotiate until the government reopens. The standoff has left millions of federal workers without paychecks and slowed key federal services.

More details:

Kemp weighs in on Warnock

The other side:

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded to Warnock’s remarks with a written statement that shifted the focus back to Georgia’s senators. "There’s only two people in the State of Georgia who have a vote to reopen the federal government: Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Instead of pointing the finger at others, they should do their jobs and finally ensure critical services are provided to the hardworking men and women of this country," a spokesman said.

When will SNAP be fully funded?

What we don't know:

Officials have not said when full SNAP benefits will be restored or how long partial funding will last.

It’s also unclear how many Georgia families missed payments during the pause or whether additional aid will be issued retroactively.

Federal agencies have not detailed how the ongoing government shutdown could affect future food assistance or health care premium adjustments in the weeks ahead.