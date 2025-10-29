Georgia SNAP payments to halt; Democrats urge Kemp to use budget surplus

The Brief SNAP benefits for roughly 1.6 million Georgians are scheduled to pause Nov. 1 due to stalled federal funding. Georgia Democrats are urging Gov. Kemp to use part of the state’s $14.6 billion surplus to prevent the cutoff. Federal officials told Kemp’s office no mechanism exists for states to load replacement funds onto EBT cards.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Georgia will pause at the end of this week due to a lack of federal funding.

Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers are urging Gov. Brian Kemp to tap the state’s record surplus to help families on food assistance as federal funding is set to halt this week.

What we know:

SNAP payments in Georgia are scheduled to pause Nov. 1 because Congress has not passed a federal funding bill.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, roughly 1.6 million Georgians receive SNAP benefits, including children, seniors, and disabled adults. That represents about 1 in every 7 people in the state.

State Senator Nabilah Islam Parkes and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves said Monday that Kemp should declare a state of emergency and temporarily use a portion of the state’s $14.6 billion surplus to keep food benefits flowing.

"In just a matter of days, nearly 1.4 million Georgians, including over 640,000 children, could lose access to the food they depend on through SNAP. This is not some policy debate. This is a humanitarian crisis unfolding in real time and on our watch," Parkes said.

A spokesperson for Kemp said the administration has been advised by the federal government that no mechanism currently exists for a state to load funds onto EBT cards.

What they're saying:

SNAP recipient Rachel Kent said she has relied on the program the past six months while searching for work and pushed back on stereotypes.

"The biggest misconception is that people on food stamps are fat and lazy and don't try," Kent said. "They don't realize you have to, when you make an application, you have to show you're working or attempting to work like I do."

Kent said the political standoff is hurting families most.

"I think both sides are the problem," she said. "They're not listening. You know, they're thinking more about the money and less about the people."

Gov. Kemp's pandemic response

Dig deeper:

Gov. Kemp’s office has stepped in before to distribute emergency aid, but past assistance was funded with federal dollars rather than the state’s own surplus.

During the pandemic, Georgia used money from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide $350 one-time cash payments to Medicaid, SNAP and TANF recipients, and earlier deployed federal TANF Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds for short-term relief.

In both cases, the state administered the aid, but the money originated from federal programs.

What is Georgia's budget surplus?

Georgia holds more than $14 billion in budget reserves, one of the largest surpluses in the nation.

State revenue collections have consistently outpaced conservative spending estimates, allowing billions to accumulate beyond the legal rainy-day fund cap.

How much does SNAP cost in Georgia?

According to federal records, during fiscal year 2022, about 1.58 million people in more than 783,000 households received SNAP benefits in Georgia.

The average monthly benefits was about $159 per person.

That would put the total dollar amount spent on SNAP in Georgia at just over $224 million per month.

In theory, Georgia's budget surplus could supply 65 months, or 5-and-a-half years, of SNAP benefits at the 2022 rate.

However, if the benefits were adjusted for inflation, that would only fund the benefits for just under 5 years.

When will the shutdown end?

What's next:

The House of Representatives has been out of session since late September, holding only pro forma placeholder sessions with no legislative business being conducted.

The last funding bill was passed in the House on Sept. 19.