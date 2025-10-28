Georgia SNAP benefits: How you can help those impacted by upcoming pause
ATLANTA - With more than 1.6 million Georgians about to lose access to SNAP benefits if the federal government shutdown drags past this week, food banks across North Georgia are bracing for a surge, and asking the public to step in immediately.
What you can do:
Here is a list of organizations, region by region, in North Georgia which could use your help:
Metro Atlanta (Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton)
Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) — feeds families across 29 counties
Needs: peanut butter, canned chicken/tuna, soups, rice, cereal, plus cash (most efficient — $1 = up to 3 meals)
Donate: https://www.acfb.org/donate
Hosea Helps (Atlanta & Southside) — crisis food, housing, seniors, emergency meals
Needs: fresh/frozen food, hygiene, baby supplies, volunteers for emergency surge
Donate: https://4hosea.org/donate
HOPE Atlanta — homelessness prevention & hunger relief (formerly Action Ministries)
Needs: funds to keep meal and housing programs from being disrupted
Donate: https://hopeatlanta.org/donate
Salvation Army Metro Atlanta — food pantries + shelter + bill assistance
Needs: nonexpired shelf-stable food, hygiene products, winter readiness
Donate: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org
North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall and Cherokee counties
North Fulton Community Charities (Roswell/Alpharetta)
Needs: diapers, canned proteins, cereal, hygiene items
Donate: https://nfcchelp.org/donate
The Place of Forsyth County — food + rent + senior services
Needs: kid-friendly foods, rice, pasta, toiletries, funds
Donate: https://www.theplaceofforsyth.org/donate
Meals by Grace (Forsyth & Dawson) — free grocery delivery to families with no transport
Needs: pantry items + Amazon wishlist + delivery volunteers
Donate: https://mealsbygrace.org/donate
Georgia Mountain Food Bank (Hall / North Georgia)
Needs: canned meats, vegetables, rice, shelf-stable basics
Donate: https://www.gamountainfoodbank.org/donate
Henry, Fayette, Coweta, S. Fulton, Rockdale, and Douglas counties
Real Life Center (Peachtree City / Fayette) — food + stability programs
Needs: full family staples, baby supplies, hygiene kits
Donate: https://reallifecenter.org/donate
Helping In His Name Ministries (Henry County) — primary food shelf for Henry
Needs: canned meat, cereal, shelf-stable milk, hygiene
Donate: https://www.hihn.org/donate
One Roof Outreach (Coweta) — food pantry + housing help + thrift supports operations
Needs: food, new socks/underwear, seasonal supplies
Donate: https://oneroofoutreach.org/donate
Rockdale Emergency Relief (Conyers / Rockdale County)
Needs: rice, pasta, canned protein, toiletries
Donate: https://rockdaleemergencyrelief.org/donate
Clarke, Oconee, Barrow, Madison & nearby counties
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (Athens + Clayton branches)
Needs: canned fruits/veggies, hearty soups, proteins
Cash impact: $2 = 5 meals distributed
Donate: https://foodbanknega.org/donate
Columbus and West Georgia
Feeding The Valley Food Bank (Columbus region — serves parts of West Georgia)
Needs: canned protein, kid snacks, grains, hygiene
Donate: https://www.feedingthevalley.org/donate
What is the fastest way to help now?
- Cash donations go the farthest: food banks buy exactly what’s missing in bulk, fast.
- Protein is gold: peanut butter, canned chicken, tuna, chili, hearty soups
- Diapers & hygiene items are huge gaps: SNAP does not cover those at all.
- Volunteer sorting/distribution: also needed within 48 hours of shutdown trigger
The Source: The details in this article come from the individual organizations list above. Previous FOX 5 Altanta reporting was also used.