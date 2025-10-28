Georgia SNAP benefits to pause amid shutdown | What users must know now

The Brief Georgia’s SNAP payments will pause Nov. 1 because Congress has not passed a federal funding bill. About 1.6 million Georgians, including many children, seniors, and disabled adults, depend on SNAP benefits. Food banks, schools, and small grocers are bracing for immediate strain as funds run out during the shutdown.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Georgia will pause at the end of this week due to a lack of federal funding.

This situation stems from Congress not passing a federal funding bill. SNAP is a permanent federal program, but its payments can be paused when funding is not approved.

What is SNAP?

Why you should care:

SNAP is one of the most widely used safety-net programs in Georgia, and a disruption in benefit delivery affects more people here than live in the entire city of Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, roughly 1.6 million Georgians receive SNAP benefits, including children, seniors, and disabled adults. That represents about 1 in every 7 people in the state.

The direct impact would be millions of meals disappearing from household budgets. Food banks, already stressed by the government shutdown, will also see a dramatic spike in requests for aid as grocery stores, especially in rural and low-income areas, will see a significant drop in sales, further impacting local economies. Some economists have noted that SNAP dollars circulate immediately, so this also hits local economies regardless of your family’s needs.

SNAP changes in November

The backstory:

USDA has told states that without new federal funding during the shutdown, it cannot issue November SNAP benefits.

AP News and FOX News report the warning impacts roughly 42 million Americans, with grocers and food banks bracing for fallout.

Organizations like Atlanta Community Food Bank and Hosea Helps have already warned they cannot handle a statewide surge.

School districts know this means more students arriving hungry on Monday morning.

This affects everyone currently approved. Even families who just recertified or submitted paperwork on time. But it also has a broader economic impact.

Where does SNAP currently stand in Georgia?

What we know:

As of Oct. 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has directed states to suspend November 2025 SNAP issuances starting Nov. 1, until Congress and the administration restore funding or USDA changes its guidance. Georgia’s Department of Human Services has notified recipients of the pause. Existing EBT balances remain usable at authorized retailers.

For those who were approved and had November benefits loaded before Nov. 1, those funds can still be redeemed. The pause only applies to issuances scheduled on or after Nov. 1.

SNAP amounts were updated for the new federal fiscal year. For example, the FY 2025 maximum for a family of four in the 48 states and D.C. is $975 per month. Those standards remain in effect, pending federal funding.

The state cannot front federal SNAP dollars. Even if lawmakers wanted to, they legally do not control the pipeline. Only Congress and USDA can restore payments.

Who will be hit first by SNAP cuts?

Nearly half of all SNAP recipients in Georgia are children. The next largest group is seniors and people with disabilities. These are not people who can simply "pick up extra hours" or "wait a week."

Approved households who would normally receive funds on or after Nov. 1 will wake up to empty accounts. Retailers, especially small independent grocers, will also feel it instantly. This is not about eligibility or fraud. It applies to every single legally approved household in Georgia if funding is not restored in time.

Are SNAP benefits ending?

No. SNAP is a permanent federal program created by law. It is not ending. The shutdown is temporarily pausing new monthly benefits from being issued. USDA and Georgia officials say payments will resume when federal funds become available.

SNAP cuts: What you can do

Dig deeper:

SNAP funding unknowns

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Congress will pass a spending bill to restore SNAP funding or whether Georgia families could see benefit delays beyond November.

It is also unknown how many households will exhaust their balances before federal action is taken, or whether schools and food banks are preparing formal contingency plans if the shutdown stretches toward the holidays.

Officials have not said if EBT systems could see outages or transaction errors during the pause.

It is not clear how this will impact the economy or stock market, particularly heading into the normally busy holiday shopping season.

How long will the shutdown last?

What's next:

The House of Representatives has been out of session since late September, holding only pro forma placeholder sessions with no legislative business being conducted.

The last funding bill was passed in the House on Sept. 19.

As of Oct. 28, there are no votes scheduled in the House.

The Senate has remained in session and has held votes, but repeated efforts to pass stopgap funding bills have failed.