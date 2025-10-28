Georgia SNAP benefits pausing? Where you can get free food in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - If your SNAP benefits aren’t reloaded in November because of the federal government shutdown, there are places in North Georgia already preparing to help, even if this is your first time asking for help.
These organizations support families with groceries, emergency food boxes, baby supplies, and in some cases, housing or utility aid.
What you can do:
Metro Atlanta (Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton)
Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) — serves families in 29 counties
• Helps with: emergency food pantries, mobile markets, partner churches and community drop-off sites
• How to find food right now: https://www.acfb.org/need-help
• SNAP help is also available — they have staff who help with re-enrollment if benefits stop.
Hosea Helps (Atlanta & Southside) — emergency food, hot meals, seniors, crisis support
• Helps with: prepared meals, food boxes, seniors, single parents, urgent survival needs
• Contact / get help: https://4hosea.org/get-help
HOPE Atlanta — crisis housing + hunger relief, formerly Action Ministries
• Helps with: food, meal assistance, hotel/shelter placement, family stability services
• Get help here: https://hopeatlanta.org/get-help
Salvation Army Metro Atlanta
• Helps with: food pantries, emergency assistance, utility aid, temporary shelter
• Find your local service center: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/gethelp
North Fulton, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, and Cherokee counties
North Fulton Community Charities (Roswell / Alpharetta)
• Helps with: food pantry, diapers, rent/utility support for North Fulton residents
• Request assistance: https://nfcchelp.org/get-help
The Place of Forsyth
• Helps with: food market, rent help, senior services, crisis support
• Assistance info: https://www.theplaceofforsyth.org/get-help
Meals by Grace (Forsyth & Dawson)
• Helps with: FREE grocery delivery for families without transportation
• Sign up or request food: https://mealsbygrace.org/need-help
Georgia Mountain Food Bank (Hall + North Georgia counties)
• Helps with: partner food pantries and drive-through distributions
• Find help near you: https://www.gamountainfoodbank.org/find-help
Henry, Fayette, Coweta, Rockdale, and Douglas counties
Real Life Center (Peachtree City / Fayette County)
• Helps with: weekly food market, hygiene supplies, long-term stabilization programs
• Help details: https://reallifecenter.org/assistance
Helping In His Name Ministries (Henry County)
• Helps with: groceries for Henry County residents, no income required — must show ID
• Assistance info: https://www.hihn.org/need-help
One Roof Ecumenical Alliance Outreach (Coweta County)
• Helps with: groceries, emergency housing referrals, clothing
• Start here: https://oneroofoutreach.org/need-help
Rockdale Emergency Relief (Conyers / Rockdale County)
• Helps with: food, hygiene, and emergency utility assistance
• Get help: https://rockdaleemergencyrelief.org/programs
Athens and surrounding areas
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia (Athens & Clayton)
• Helps with: local food pantries, mobile food drop-offs, SNAP assistance
• Find help: https://foodbanknega.org/get-help
Columbus and West Georgia
Feeding The Valley Food Bank (Columbus + rural West Georgia counties)
• Helps with: partner churches & food pantries that serve families directly
• Find food now: https://www.feedingthevalley.org/find-food
Other resources
United Way 211 — call 2-1-1 or visit https://www.211.org
• Live operators will connect you to your nearest open pantry or emergency assistance program
Women, Infants & Children (WIC) — for pregnant women, babies, and children up to age 5
• Eligibility + apply: https://dph.georgia.gov/WIC
The Source: The details in this article come from the individual organizations listed above. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.