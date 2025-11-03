Metro Atlanta food banks struggle to keep shelves filled amid government shutdown

The Brief Food pantries across metro Atlanta say donations from the community have helped them keep their shelves stocked as demand rises during the government shutdown. Volunteers say the need was already high before the government shutdown began due to the rising cost of food. They hope donations continue after the government shutdown ends.



The Trump administration says the SNAP program will receive partial funding following a court ruling aimed at keeping food assistance flowing during the government shutdown.

Two federal judges issued decisions allowing the program to continue operating, though it remains unclear how much recipients will receive or when the payments will be distributed.

Food pantries across metro Atlanta say community donations have helped them keep shelves stocked as more families turn to them for support while waiting on their next SNAP benefits.

Metro Atlanta food parties overwhelmed

What they're saying:

"It's overwhelming to see when we put an email out from everybody saying our shoppers are in need, it's overwhelming how many people have come through to us, and that's just in two days," said Andrea Settles, treasurer with Solidarity Sandy Springs.

"We're always prepared for it, we're always ready for an explosion of head count," said Tonu Bostick, community engagement coordinator for Solidarity Sandy Springs.

Solidarity Sandy Springs is open to people who live and work in Sandy Springs, and staff members say they've already seen the impact the government shutdown is having on the community.

"We had a federal worker come in here the other day, and she cried all the way through when she was getting her food. She was just overwhelmed," Settles explained.

The Midtown Assistance Center is also seeing more donations come in from people, young and old, to meet the growing demand.

"We receive daily requests every day, and we've seen those go up three times what they were back in August," said Jenny Jobson, executive director of the Midtown Assistance Center.

"Neighbors who've come together in a North Cross neighborhood did a Halloween food drive for us and delivered it today. There's a seventh-grade class in Decatur who the students got together and realized what could they do? And they're collecting cans that they're going to donate tomorrow so everybody can make a difference," she added.

Jobson said keeping the pantry well stocked was challenging even before the government shutdown began, with food prices continuing to rise. She's hopeful people will continue to donate even after the government shutdown ends.

"I know our community partners experience the same thing. The food goes out faster than it comes in, so we had already started to be strategic about getting more community food drives, getting more support for the pantry," she explained.

More details:

What you can do:

You can find more information on how to help the Midtown Assistance Center here.

Solidarity Sandy Springs is open to people who live or work in Sandy Springs in the following ZIP codes: 30342, 30328, 30350, 30319, 30092, 30338, 30339, 30327. You can find more information for the pantry here.