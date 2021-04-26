Smyrna rescinds city's mask mandate

A spokesperson for the city of Smyrna on Monday said a low rate of COVID-19 cases prompted officials to rescind a local executive order requiring masks in the city.

The original local executive order requiring face coverings within the city took effect in August 2020.

Smyrna was one of several Georgia municipalities to enact a local mask mandate.

A city official said a decrease in COVID-19 cases as well as the wide availability of vaccines prompted the change. The city said on Monday the rate of positive cases in Cobb County was 124 per 100,000 people, or .124%, for the past 14 days.

Smyrna will abide by guidelines in Gov. Brian Kemp's most recent executive order.

