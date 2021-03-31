Kemp signs order rolling back many COVID-19 restrictions, takes effect April 8

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Wednesday that would roll back many COVID-19 restrictions in place across the state. The order is set to go into effect April 8.

Kemp signed three separate executive orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. One will lift bans on gatherings and distance requirements in businesses starting April 8 through April 30. It also eliminates shelter-in-place requirements.

The new guidelines will allow for businesses such as restaurants, bars, fitness centers and movie theaters to open at full capacity.

Another order extended the current COVID-19 guidance in Georgia through April 7. It also permits state employees to be vaccinated for COIVD-19 without using sick leave.

Kemp's final order extended the Public Health State of Emergency through April 30.

Kemp's last update to guidelines on March 12 removed conditions on essential and non-essential businesses.

