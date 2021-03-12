Kemp issues executive order easing, refining COVID-19 guidelines

article

Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Friday that calls for a more uniform approach to COVID-19 safety protocols for several groups.

The order especially calls for restaurants and cars to now be held to the same standards.

The order also allows essential and non-essential businesses to remove unnecessary conditions.

And it extends HOPE Scholarship modification to 2021 high school graduates, homeschool graduates, and GED recipients.

These changes will go into effect Tuesday and will last through the end of the month unless the governor authorities a change.

