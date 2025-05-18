Deadly two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claims driver's life
DeKalb County police investigate a deadly crash in the 2600 block of River Road on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2600 block of River Road around 10:35 a.m., where they found two vehicles involved in a collision, according to Blaine Clark, public information officer for DeKalb County Police.
One driver died from his injuries at the scene. The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A witness reported seeing a body bag taken from the scene.
What we don't know:
The names of those involved have not been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department.