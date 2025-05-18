Georgia emerges as key hub for Hyundai's electric vehicle and robotics manufacturing

The Brief Hyundai Motor Group is investing $21 billion in the U.S., with $6 billion dedicated to innovation and partnerships, significantly increasing Boston Dynamics' robotics production. The new Hyundai Metaplant America in Georgia is set to become a major hub for electric vehicle and robotics manufacturing, showcasing Boston Dynamics' technology like the Spot robot. Hyundai's investment makes it Boston Dynamics' largest customer, accelerating robotics manufacturing and integrating robots with electric vehicles and mobility solutions.



Hyundai Motor Group is ramping up its commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing with a multibillion-dollar investment that includes tens of thousands of new robots — many of which will be built and deployed in Georgia.

What we know:

At a recent Boston Dynamics town hall, Hyundai Motor Group announced it will invest $21 billion in the United States, with $6 billion earmarked to boost innovation and expand partnerships with American companies. A major piece of that plan includes significantly increasing production at Boston Dynamics to meet the Group’s growing demand for advanced robotics in its global factories.

Boston Dynamics’ quadruped robot Spot is already in use for industrial inspections and predictive maintenance at Hyundai plants, and the company’s next-generation humanoid robot, Atlas, is set to be deployed as well — including at Hyundai’s new state-of-the-art facility in Bryan County.

Spot, the quadruped dog-like mobile robot from Boston Dynamics, on the Hyundai stand after the South Korean company acquired the American robotics firm, during the Automobile Barcelona International Motor Show on May 19, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.

The $5.5 billion Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), which recently opened in southeast Georgia, is slated to become a major hub for innovation in electric vehicle and robotics manufacturing. Boston Dynamics’ Spot performed demonstrations for VIP guests during the plant’s opening ceremony, offering a preview of how the company’s technology will support quality inspection and future automation on the site.

What they're saying:

Hyundai leaders, including Executive Chair Euisun Chung and Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang, joined Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter in Waltham, Massachusetts, to emphasize the role robotics and artificial intelligence will play in the Group’s long-term growth.

"Boston Dynamics and robotics AI will play a crucial role in achieving the Group’s goal," Chang said. "Physical AI and humanoid robots will transform our business landscape to the next level. Through our collaboration, we will expedite the process to achieve leadership in the robotics industry."

Hyundai's massive investment positions the company as Boston Dynamics’ largest customer. According to Playter, the partnership will not only accelerate robotics manufacturing, but will also help integrate robots with electric vehicles and other mobility solutions.

"Today marks a pivotal moment because with its commitment and support, Hyundai Motor Group will become our biggest customer," Playter said. "It will help us to build successful AI policies, and will also unlock the Group’s vast commercial relationships to help establish strategic customers for products like Stretch."

More than 800 employees attended the recent Boston Dynamics town hall, which reinforced the deepening collaboration between the two companies. The event also highlighted Boston Dynamics’ expanding work with other major tech partners, including NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, and Toyota Research Institute.

What's next:

Stretch is Boston Dynamics’ logistics-focused robot designed to move boxes in warehouses and distribution centers — an area expected to grow alongside Georgia’s manufacturing and shipping infrastructure.