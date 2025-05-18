Forest Park officers hailed as heroes for saving unresponsive infant

The Brief Forest Park police officers Sgt. Arnold and Officer Coley-Hebron are recognized for reviving an unresponsive 4-week-old infant through immediate CPR. The officers' quick response was crucial in saving the baby's life, as highlighted by the Forest Park Police Department. The department praised the officers' training, composure, and commitment, emphasizing the often unseen rewards of policing.



Two Forest Park police officers are being recognized for their life-saving actions after reviving an unresponsive 4-week-old infant.

What we know:

Body camera footage released by the Forest Park Police Department over the weekend shows Sgt. Arnold and Officer Coley-Hebron sprinting toward the child and immediately beginning CPR. The department said the officers' quick response was crucial in saving the baby's life.

What they're saying:

"Please join us in extending a warm Congratulations to Sgt. Arnold and Ofc. Coley-Hebron of the City of Forest Park Police Department’s Special Operations Division N.E.T. Unit for their swift and heroic response that saved the life of an unresponsive 4-week-old infant," the department wrote in a Facebook post honoring the officers.

"In moments where every second counts, their training, composure, and commitment made all the difference. We are deeply thankful and incredibly proud of their actions," the post continued. "The rewards of policing are often quiet, unseen, and unspoken—but the mission continues, and lives are changed because of it."

The department did not release additional information about the infant’s condition but praised the officers’ dedication to public safety.