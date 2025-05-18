Watch: Taraji P. Henson keynote speaker at Spelman College's 2025 commencement ceremony

article

The Brief Spelman College celebrated its largest graduating class in history, the Class of 2025, with 694 degree candidates and a high graduation rate of 76%. The festivities included traditional events like Class Day and the March Through the Alumnae Arch, symbolizing the transition from student to alumna. Keynote speakers Dr. Thema Bryant and Taraji P. Henson emphasized themes of healing, resilience, and advocacy during the Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies.



Spelman College wrapped up a weekend of festivities honoring the Class of 2025, the largest graduating class in the school’s 138-year history. The series of events, culminating in Sunday’s Commencement Ceremony, celebrated 694 degree candidates and reflected the school’s enduring legacy of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.

Big picture view:

The graduates included 446 recipients of Bachelor of Arts degrees and 248 Bachelor of Science degrees. Spelman's graduation rate continues to be among the highest in the nation at 76%, with the Class of 2025 featuring four co-valedictorians.

The Class of 2025 being honored by Spelman College in Atlanta on May 18, 2025. (Spelman College )

The celebration began Friday afternoon with Class Day and the March Through the Alumnae Arch, a cherished tradition marking the transition from student to alumna. Seniors dressed in white processed through the iconic arch on campus, led by alumnae in a symbolic gesture of continuity and excellence.

Local perspective:

On Saturday morning, Dr. Thema Bryant, a renowned psychologist, author, and professor at Pepperdine University, delivered the keynote address at the Baccalaureate Ceremony held at the Georgia International Convention Center. Bryant, a former president of the American Psychological Association, emphasized healing, resilience, and purpose in her remarks to graduates and their families.

The weekend concluded Sunday afternoon with the official Commencement Ceremony, also held at the Convention Center. Actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Taraji P. Henson served as the keynote speaker and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the ceremony. Henson, known for her roles in Hidden Figures, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Empire, was celebrated not only for her artistic achievements but also for her advocacy and entrepreneurial efforts.