Could paid express lanes fix traffic on I-285, GA-400? Here's what Georgia drivers say

Cobb County resident Alicia Adams knows the challenges of driving on I-285.

"You get on the Top End Perimeter, we all know that's an epic disaster," she said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to fix that by adding optional paid express lanes in both directions from South Atlanta Road in Cobb County to Henderson Road in DeKalb County and up Georgia 400 to the North Springs MARTA station.

"If we could have done it a long time ago, I would be in nirvana," Adams said.

Adams is a frequent I-285 driver, and that is why she showed up at Campbell Middle School Wednesday for one of GDOT’s informational meetings. While she does not use express lanes often, she believes adding the barrier-separated lanes on the Top End Perimeter would be a good option to help everyone.

"I think it's a win-win," Adams said. "If they have an emergency, then hop on that express lane and run, but if you don't have an emergency, and you're like me, I'm just a frugal, frugal mama."

GDOT projects travel times could be reduced by 39% for those using the express lanes and more than 8% in the regular lanes.

Officials are currently meeting with the public for their opinion on the plan that could take about a decade to build.

"These projects aren't built in a silo. Community engagement, community input goes into making these the best projects that we can deliver," said GDOT’s Natalie Dale.

While some like it, not everyone is on board.

"I think highway expansion as a solution to congestion in the long term really just doesn't work," said Beth Warren.

Warren thinks GDOT should look at other options beyond just more lanes for cars.

"More transit, more walkability, more connectivity for some of our bike trails," she said.

If you want to voice your opinion on the optional express lanes or learn more about it, click here.

GDOT will be holding several more in-person meetings and at least one more virtual Q&A. Public comments can be submitted until July 29.