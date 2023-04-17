Man shot and killed trying to break into Smyrna home, police say

Smyrna Police say a homeowner shot and killed a man who was breaking into his house Sunday evening.

First responders raced to the home near the corner of Lochlomand Lane and Highland Drive. Detectives immediately went to work. Police tape was visible along a dirt path which leads to the backyard of the house.

Police have not released the name of the homeowner or the man who was shot and killed.

Neighbors are stunned.

"That's very terrifying to hear in this type of neighborhood," said Paige Nowacki, who lives nearby.

Neighbors say this really is a quiet neighborhood. Just a couple of miles from Truist Park, they say this is the kind of place where everybody waves to each other. They say crime is practically unheard of, and they are stunned there was a deadly shooting.

"People protecting their houses. It happens more times than not. I'm glad the homeowners are okay and protected themselves. Still, it's terrifying," said Nowacki.

"There's going to be a million arguments on why it's a good or bad thing or surprising or not," said another neighbor, Dakota Jarrad.

Jarrad moved into the neighborhood last year. He says he works with firearms and is trained to know how to use them to protect himself.

"You get it for a sense of protection, but you don't want to use it," said Jarrad.

Police say the investigation is still underway. At this time, no charges have been filed against the homeowner.