Six Flags Over Georgia looking to hire 700 new employees

Six Flags Over Georgia is officially open and its water park, Six Flags White Water, will begin allowing visitors this weekend.

The company is making a hiring push for team members to help the place run smoothly.

The application and interview process is virtual, but happening next week, there's an opportunity for you to get hired in-person and on the spot.

Six Flags will host a hiring fair on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"May 10 we're doing a hiring fair. It's essentially a true fair. Guests will be able to come out and experience what a team member would experience," Six Flags Marketing and Public Relations Manager Dedra Brown-Harvey said. "They'll be able to ride rides, offer snacks. It's just a huge event specifically for hiring."

You must be 16 years old or older to apply to work at the theme park.

To apply, visit Six Flags Over Georgia's website.

