Six Flags Over Georgia opens and extends summer season

Six Flags Over Georgia opened for its 54th season in March with park staffers vowing to keep safety front and center while also giving guests even more time to enjoy the food, shows, and thrill rides inside.

Continuing with last season’s pandemic-related health and safety measures, park guests will undergo contactless temperature screenings upon entering, and all visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.

The park is also only offering card and mobile payments, and tickets must be purchased online and in advance, a measure aimed at keeping capacity limited and encouraging social distancing.

All of those measures were put in place last year, but 2021 is bringing some exciting new thrills for Six Flags Over Georgia fans. This year, the park will extend its summer season by more than a dozen days in August and September, keeping the park open through Labor Day.

Later this spring, THE RIDDLER Mindbender will also re-open to fans after an extensive upgrade; the ride (the world’s first triple looping coaster, by the way) boasts new trains and a refreshed look, appropriate for one of the greatest villains in comic book history.

For more information on Six Flags Over Georgia admission and memberships, click here. And click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning getting a first-hand look at what’s new at the park this year.

