Lowe's hiring 1,000 team members across metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Matthew Mitchell / Matthew Mitchell Photography, Courtesy of Lowe's)

ATLANTA - Home improvement store Lowe's is ramping up hiring for the summer in a big way in metro Atlanta.

The retailer says it plans to hire 1,000 new team members across its Atlanta stores.

Seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions are available that include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, and more.

The hiring spree is part of Lowe's National Hiring Day, which is taking place on Tuesday. The company says it is planning to hire more than 50,000 people across the United States.

Candidates must be 18 years old or older and can apply in person at any Lowe's store Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. No resume or reservation is required. The company says candidates will meet with hiring managers and could even receive an on-the-spot offer.

For more information, visit Lowe's National Hiring Day website.

