Sheriff: Suspect wanted in armed Hall County convenience store robbery

article

Hall County deputies are searching for a convenience store robber who used a colorful handgun in his crime.

Officials say they were called to a Circle M at the intersection of Georgia 365 and Georgia 52 around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, a man wearing red tennis shoes approached the store's cash register, pointed a handgun at the employee, and demanded money. The suspect then forced another shopper in the store to give him the keys to his vehicle at gunpoint.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Officials described the suspect as wearing a black or blue hooded jacket, black pants, and a neck gaiter to cover his face. The man used a handgun with a turquoise-colored frame.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call investigators at (770) 297-2641.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.