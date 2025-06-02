Singer Jaheim to appear in Fulton County court after animal cruelty arrest

article

The Brief R&B singer Jaheim is expected to appear in court on Monday for a plea hearing after he was charged with six counts of animal cruelty. Court documents accuse the singer of failing to provide adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, and ventilation for six dogs. The Grammy-nominated singer was arrested on similar charges at his home in New Jersey in 2021.



Grammy-nominated R&B singer Jaheim is expected in court on Monday in Fulton on animal cruelty charges.

Court records show that the singer, known for his hits like "Just in Case" and "Anything," was arrested in early May and is facing six counts of animal cruelty.

What we know:

Jaheim, whose given name is Jaheim Hoagland, is accused of failing to provide adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, and ventilation for six dogs.

The documents identify the dogs as Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber, and Tanger - four pit bull terriers, a French bulldog, and a mixed-breed hound.

According to NBC News, Fulton County Animal Control officers first responded to a call on April 27 about a dog in the back of an RV parked at a shopping mall that appeared to be malnourished.

When animal control officers came back with the police the next day, the singer reportedly took out the animals. The affidavit described the dog as appearing to be ""severely emaciated" with his rib cage "protruding through the skin," NBC reports.

After receiving more reports of additional dogs appearing emaciated, the officers found the singer's RV at another location and arrested him.

Jaheim Hoagland (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Hoagland was released from custody a day after his arrest.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the singer has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

According to Complex, Hoagland was taken into custody at his home in New Jersey in 2021 after authorities found over a dozen dogs allegedly living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. At least one dog has to be euthanized, officials say.

What's next:

A plea hearing is set for Hoagland on Monday in Fulton County.