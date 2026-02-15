Atlanta native Jamal Lewis among ex-NFL players pardoned by Trump

article

The Brief Atlanta native and former NFL player Jamal Lewis was pardoned by President Donald Trump on Feb. 13. Lewis pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to set up a drug deal in 2004. He is part of a group of five NFL players that Trump pardoned, including Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Travis Henry and the late Billy Cannon.



What we know:

White House pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson made the announcement on Feb. 13, which included Lewis, Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon, all of whom were granted clemency.

The backstory:

Lewis, who played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, pleaded guilty in 2004 to using a cellphone to set up a cocaine deal about four years after the arrangement was made. The deal was never completed.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jamal Lewis #31, Running Back for the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during the American Football Conference Central Division game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on 10th September 2000 at the PSINet Stadium , Baltimore, Maryland, United States. The Ravens won the game 39 - 36. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

According to the LA Times, he was ordered to spend two months in a halfway house and complete 500 hours of community service after serving prison time.

As a running back, Lewis was drafted in the first round by the Ravens in 2000 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2001. He was named the 2003 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

What we don't know:

No reason for the pardons was given.