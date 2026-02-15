Atlanta teen accused of shooting family member's boyfriend

article

The Brief Police are investigating after a teen allegedly shot his family member's boyfriend on Saturday night. The shooting happened after an argument between the victim and the teen in the 200 block of Peyton Place SW. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital after being shot in the chest.



A 17-year-old is facing charges after Atlanta police said he shot a family member’s boyfriend in the chest during a dispute on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Peyton Place SW around 6:15 p.m., where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the chest.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital alert, conscious and breathing, police said.

Officers arrested Kez Crenshaw on the scene.

Investigators believe that the victim is the boyfriend of one of Crenshaw’s family members. Allegedly, the victim showed up at the location demanding to speak with his girlfriend, who said she did not see or speak to him.

The victim refused to leave despite his girlfriend’s objection, and that is when he was shot by Crenshaw, according to police.

Crenshaw is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether police recovered the gun used in the shooting.