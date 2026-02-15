Expand / Collapse search

Vulnerable adult: Peachtree City woman reported missing

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 15, 2026 3:15pm EST
Gerann Thonica Grant was last seen shortly after midnight on February 15, 2026. (Photo: Peachtree City Police Department)

The Brief

    • Peachtree City police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who is considered a vulnerable adult.
    • Gerann Thonica Gant was last seen at the Wisdom Woods apartments just after midnight.
    • Police said Grant is about 4 feet 10 inches tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police are searching for a 27-year-old woman classified as a vulnerable adult for several reasons, according to the department. 

What we know:

Gerann Thonica Grant was last seen shortly after midnight at the Wisdom Woods apartment complex, wearing a light brown jacket, police said.

Grant is about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has short black hair, and hazel eyes. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayette County Dispatch Center at 770-461-4357.

If you believe you have seen Grant in real time, police ask you to call 911. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Peachtree City Police Department. 

