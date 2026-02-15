Vulnerable adult: Peachtree City woman reported missing
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police are searching for a 27-year-old woman classified as a vulnerable adult for several reasons, according to the department.
What we know:
Gerann Thonica Grant was last seen shortly after midnight at the Wisdom Woods apartment complex, wearing a light brown jacket, police said.
Grant is about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has short black hair, and hazel eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayette County Dispatch Center at 770-461-4357.
If you believe you have seen Grant in real time, police ask you to call 911.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Peachtree City Police Department.