Vulnerable adult: Peachtree City woman reported missing

Peachtree City police are searching for a 27-year-old woman classified as a vulnerable adult for several reasons, according to the department.

What we know:

Gerann Thonica Grant was last seen shortly after midnight at the Wisdom Woods apartment complex, wearing a light brown jacket, police said.

Grant is about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has short black hair, and hazel eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fayette County Dispatch Center at 770-461-4357.

If you believe you have seen Grant in real time, police ask you to call 911.