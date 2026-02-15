Car crashes into Atlanta dry cleaners causing partial building collapse

article

A car plowed through the side of a dry cleaning business in northeast Atlanta Sunday morning, causing parts of the building to crumble and overflow into the street.

What we know:

Fashionaid Dry Cleaners at 1433 Piedmont Avenue suffered a partial collapse after a vehicle crashed into the side of the building.

A section of the roadway surrounding the business was blocked off around 10 a.m. while crews worked to clear debris from the collapse. The road has since reopened.

On-scene medics checked out two people who were reportedly alert, fire officials said.

Atlanta police responded to the scene to assist in shutting down the roadway.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.