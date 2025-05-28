R&B singer Jaheim charged with animal cruelty in Fulton County

article

The Brief R&B singer Jaheim was arrested in Fulton County earlier this month on six counts of animal cruelty. Court documents accuse the singer of failing to provide adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, and ventilation for six dogs. The Grammy-nominated singer was arrested on similar charges at his home in New Jersey in 2021.



Grammy-nominated R&B singer Jaheim is facing animal cruelty charges after he was arrested earlier this month in Fulton County.

The singer, known for his hits like "Just in Case" and "Anything" is accused of failing to provide adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, and ventilation for six dogs.

What we know:

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 show that Jaheim Hoagland was arrested on May 1 and charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

The documents identify the dogs as Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber, and Tanger - four pit bull terriers, a French bulldog, and a mixed-breed hound.

Hoagland was released from custody a day after his arrest.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the singer has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

According to Complex, Hoagland was taken into custody at his home in New Jersey in 2021 after authorities found over a dozen dogs allegedly living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. At least one dog has to be euthanized, officials say.

What's next:

Hoagland is due in court on June 2 for the charges in Fulton County.