Sheriff: Suspect arrested for murder at DeKalb County gas station

Law enforcement agents have arrested a suspect wanted in the murder of a retiree at a DeKalb County gas station.

Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's office says deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested 22-year-old Charlie Lee Geddis on Empire Boulevard in Atlanta for the murder of 68-year-old Turner.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2019 at the BP station on the 3700 block of Panthersville Road. DeKalb County police say Turner was pumping gas when he was shot and killed.

After an investigation, DeKalb County police identified three suspects in the shooting, Geddis, 21-year-old Antonoio Crowley, and 24-year-old Tyler Rhashad Anderson. Investigators believe the three men arrived at the gas station in a stolen red Nissan Altima, shot Turner, and fled. They then set the stolen car on fire.

A little over a week after the shooting, Crowley turned himself to police and was charged with murder.

Geddis, who officials considered armed and dangerous, was taken into custody without incident and is now in the DeKalb County Jail.

Anderson is still on the run. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).