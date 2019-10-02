Sheriff: 2 persons of interest identified in school bus hit-and-run

Investigators have identified two persons of interest connected with a hit-and-run collision with a Cherokee County school bus and they need your help finding them.

Authorities say crash happened on Hightower Road Tuesday morning when a driver crossed the center line and hit the elementary school bus, sending both vehicles off the road. One elementary school student was on the bus at the time but was not injured in the crash.

According to deputies, the driver of the car then fled from the scene on foot.

Wednesday, investigators said they were looking for 22-year-old Jordan Robert Henry Payne of Dawsonville and 17-year-old Timothy James Lee Kimbarl for questioning in relation to the accident.

Anyone with information on the accident or the locations of the two persons of interest are urged to call traffic investigators at 770-720-7079 or by dialing 911.

Police also say a Burgundy 2004 Chevrolet Venture van was stolen near the accident scene on Tuesday. It has the Georgia tag RRW9285. Officials do not know if the theft is connected to the accident, but say it is possible. If you see the van, please call 911.